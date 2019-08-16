Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Trading 3.2% Higher

Subsea 7 SA (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) traded up 3.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.30 and last traded at $9.30, 6,477 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 51% from the average session volume of 13,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Subsea 7 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $957.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Subsea 7 had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 3.14%. Equities analysts expect that Subsea 7 SA will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY)

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

