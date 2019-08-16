Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,337 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYK. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.9% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,180 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.1% during the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 11.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 9,219 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock traded up $3.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $215.10. The company had a trading volume of 401,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,678. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $144.75 and a 12-month high of $222.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $210.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.85.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. Stryker had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.84, for a total transaction of $713,246.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,887,818.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.16, for a total transaction of $578,232.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,418,763.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,431 shares of company stock worth $3,174,489. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price target on shares of Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Svb Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $195.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $181.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.89.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

