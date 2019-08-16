StrongHands 24-Hour Volume Tops $289.00 (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 16th. StrongHands has a total market cap of $628,743.00 and approximately $289.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, StrongHands has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. One StrongHands coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Coindeal, STEX, Trade Satoshi and BiteBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get StrongHands alerts:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000024 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded 54.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About StrongHands

StrongHands (SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 16,073,478,284,078 coins and its circulating supply is 9,313,247,110,623 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling StrongHands

StrongHands can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Crex24, Trade Satoshi, STEX, CoinExchange, Graviex, BiteBTC and Coindeal. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StrongHands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StrongHands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.