Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of C$37.57 million during the quarter.

SRX stock opened at C$1.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.67 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.97. Storm Resources has a 52-week low of C$1.29 and a 52-week high of C$3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.64, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76.

SRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Storm Resources from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Storm Resources from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Storm Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Storm Resources from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, GMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Storm Resources from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interest in lands covering an area of 121,000 net acres in 172 net sections located in Umbach, Nig, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2018, it had 182,370 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

