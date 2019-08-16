Stevens Capital Management LP Trims Stock Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Stevens Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 46.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 17,240 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMRN. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 388.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 128,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,975,000 after purchasing an additional 101,902 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 55,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,764,000 after acquiring an additional 9,953 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 63,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 119,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,274,000 after acquiring an additional 16,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,857 shares in the last quarter. 96.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BMRN shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $120.00 price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.60.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,077. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -225.70 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.53 and a 1-year high of $106.74.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $388.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.03 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $304,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,727.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

