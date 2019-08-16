Stevens Capital Management LP Takes $2 Million Position in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 24,503 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 16.1% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,757,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,119,000 after purchasing an additional 661,196 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fortive by 11.2% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,034,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,701,000 after purchasing an additional 205,445 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 530.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 203,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,088,000 after acquiring an additional 171,401 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,033,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,929,000 after acquiring an additional 158,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 14.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 951,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,552,000 after buying an additional 116,861 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 34,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $2,435,332.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,015 shares in the company, valued at $1,415,060.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Fortive stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.45. 14,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,006,504. Fortive Corp has a 1 year low of $62.89 and a 1 year high of $89.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.59.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 38.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Fortive Corp will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortive in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Cowen cut Fortive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $84.00 target price on Fortive and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.87.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.