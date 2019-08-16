Stevens Capital Management LP Sells 809 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Stevens Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 205,910.9% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,393,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $339,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391,353 shares in the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4,018.6% during the second quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 958,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,202,000 after acquiring an additional 935,325 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,900,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 172.7% during the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 209,505 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $218,924,000 after acquiring an additional 132,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 315.5% during the second quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 92,470 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $100,127,000 after acquiring an additional 70,215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $9.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,178.73. 19,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,792,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.96. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $977.66 and a 1 year high of $1,296.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,157.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,158.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $31.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 51.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,371.05.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

