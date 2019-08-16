Stevens Capital Management LP Sells 45,038 Shares of Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK)

Stevens Capital Management LP decreased its position in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) by 41.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,038 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Bank Ozk were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank Ozk by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,824,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,830,000 after purchasing an additional 477,434 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bank Ozk by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,332,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,581,000 after purchasing an additional 69,335 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bank Ozk by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,833,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,699,000 after purchasing an additional 932,303 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Bank Ozk by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,667,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,322,000 after purchasing an additional 249,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank Ozk by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank Ozk alerts:

OZK traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.73. 5,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,860. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.60. Bank Ozk has a 52-week low of $21.02 and a 52-week high of $41.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.84.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Bank Ozk had a net margin of 32.47% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $251.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.45 million. Equities analysts predict that Bank Ozk will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Bank Ozk’s payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

Separately, Stephens set a $34.00 target price on Bank Ozk and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.55.

Bank Ozk Company Profile

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

Read More: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Ozk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Ozk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.