Stevens Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 51,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 69.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Shares of ALLY traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $30.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,520,296. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Ally Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.29.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 26.59%. Ally Financial’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.36%.

In related news, insider Diane E. Morais sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $500,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 220,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,338,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $69,593.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 105,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,309.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,666 shares of company stock valued at $706,918 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALLY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Sunday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ally Financial to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Sunday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.