Stevens Capital Management LP Invests $2.09 Million in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 51,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,000. Stevens Capital Management LP owned 0.08% of Taubman Centers as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TCO. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 53.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,281,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,670,000 after buying an additional 795,047 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Taubman Centers by 4,092.7% during the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 473,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,053,000 after purchasing an additional 462,476 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Taubman Centers by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,212,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,124,000 after purchasing an additional 385,502 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Taubman Centers by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,524,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,510,000 after purchasing an additional 330,181 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Taubman Centers by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,266,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,237,000 after purchasing an additional 70,610 shares during the period. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TCO shares. Mizuho set a $43.00 target price on Taubman Centers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank set a $60.00 price target on Taubman Centers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine cut Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 price target on Taubman Centers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.80.

NYSE TCO traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.69. 3,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,946. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.35. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.56 and a 12-month high of $65.50.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $161.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.17 million. Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 9.68%. Taubman Centers’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Taubman Centers, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Embler bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.11 per share, for a total transaction of $195,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,301 shares in the company, valued at $363,762.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Taubman Centers Company Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

