Stevens Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 21,962 Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 21,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,105,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,038,000 after purchasing an additional 161,542 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

In other Henry Schein news, Director Paul Brons sold 1,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $124,747.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,618.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Walter Siegel sold 4,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $290,007.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,472,036.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,524 shares of company stock valued at $3,984,949. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.24. 19,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,400,277. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.58 and a 52-week high of $72.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.84.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HSIC shares. William Blair downgraded Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Cleveland Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.64.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.