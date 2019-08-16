Stevens Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 30,204 Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LEXEA)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LEXEA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,204 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,000. Stevens Capital Management LP owned about 0.05% of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A in the 2nd quarter valued at $335,000. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. BidaskClub raised Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A stock remained flat at $$50.42 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 13,562,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,954. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.16. Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A has a twelve month low of $37.20 and a twelve month high of $51.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.48.

Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A Company Profile

Liberty Expedia Holdings, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company enables business and leisure travelers to research, plan, book, and experience travel. It also provides travel and non-travel advertisers access to a potential source of incremental traffic and transactions through its various media and advertising offerings on its websites.

