Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $267.51 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) will announce $267.51 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $275.90 million and the lowest is $261.30 million. Sterling Bancorp reported sales of $272.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sterling Bancorp.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $263.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.02 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 32.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share.

STL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. FIG Partners restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 29th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 price target on Sterling Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. B. Riley initiated coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

NYSE STL traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.24. 1,450,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,219,904. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.34. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $15.62 and a one year high of $23.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.84 and a 200-day moving average of $20.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.00%.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, insider Javier L. Evan sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $31,579.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,860.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STL. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1,069.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

