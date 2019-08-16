Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Purchases 2,970 Shares of Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 218,504 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Harris were worth $41,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Harris by 1.6% in the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,748 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Harris by 39.2% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Harris by 3.1% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Harris by 4.9% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Harris by 4.4% in the second quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Harris alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HRS shares. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Harris to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Harris from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Harris from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.43.

HRS stock remained flat at $$184.96 during midday trading on Thursday. 1,072,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,305. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Harris Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.24 and a fifty-two week high of $200.77. The stock has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.25.

Harris Company Profile

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.