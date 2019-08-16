Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Lowers Stake in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 460,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,246 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.73% of Healthequity worth $30,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in Healthequity during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,524,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Healthequity during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,950,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Healthequity by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,038,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,840,000 after purchasing an additional 376,461 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Healthequity by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 962,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,212,000 after purchasing an additional 279,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Healthequity by 117.0% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 487,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,905,000 after purchasing an additional 263,014 shares in the last quarter. 97.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Healthequity alerts:

Shares of HQY stock traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.42. The company had a trading volume of 352,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,957. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.39. Healthequity Inc has a one year low of $50.29 and a one year high of $101.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 66.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 15.59 and a current ratio of 15.60.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. Healthequity had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $87.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.98 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Healthequity Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $318,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,296,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Angelique Christine Hill sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total transaction of $678,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,331.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,899 shares of company stock valued at $2,780,851 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HQY shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Healthequity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Healthequity and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthequity from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.92.

About Healthequity

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthequity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthequity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.