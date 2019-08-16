Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Invests $7.97 Million in Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 348,258 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,968,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 1.46% of Rosetta Stone as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Rosetta Stone by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Rosetta Stone by 12.5% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,486 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Rosetta Stone in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Rosetta Stone in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Rosetta Stone by 359.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RST. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Rosetta Stone in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Rosetta Stone from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rosetta Stone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Rosetta Stone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

In other Rosetta Stone news, General Counsel Sonia Galindo sold 4,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $107,499.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Nicholas C. Gaehde sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total transaction of $56,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 121,869 shares of company stock worth $2,915,854 over the last quarter. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:RST traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,782. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.80. The company has a market capitalization of $429.67 million, a PE ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 0.22. Rosetta Stone Inc has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $26.88.

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $45.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rosetta Stone Inc will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rosetta Stone Company Profile

Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications.

