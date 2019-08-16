Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $10.15 Million Holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 306,622 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 96,494 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 0.59% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $10,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SUPN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $24,711,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,351,286 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,714,000 after buying an additional 350,905 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 49.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 632,730 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,171,000 after buying an additional 208,766 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $2,952,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 472,113 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,543,000 after buying an additional 75,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SUPN traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $27.20. The company had a trading volume of 6,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,621. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.54. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.98 and a fifty-two week high of $51.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $104.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.67 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 25.66%. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SUPN shares. Cowen set a $50.00 price objective on Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $60.00 price objective on Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.43.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

