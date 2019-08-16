Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 20.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,189 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 6,868 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $5,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Splunk by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,494,532 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,058,421,000 after purchasing an additional 408,840 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Splunk by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,766,131 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $593,860,000 after acquiring an additional 104,910 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Splunk by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,598,685 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $323,796,000 after acquiring an additional 582,919 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Splunk by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,408,233 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $177,085,000 after acquiring an additional 113,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Splunk by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,338,165 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $140,208,000 after acquiring an additional 42,563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Scott Morgan sold 1,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.23, for a total value of $153,025.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 60,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,002,296.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 13,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.21, for a total value of $1,537,131.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,126,469.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,813 shares of company stock worth $3,676,685 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Splunk from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine lowered Splunk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Splunk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Splunk in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.27.

NASDAQ SPLK traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.59. The company had a trading volume of 34,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,766. Splunk Inc has a fifty-two week low of $83.69 and a fifty-two week high of $143.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.01. The firm has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.35 and a beta of 2.02.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.08). Splunk had a negative return on equity of 14.98% and a negative net margin of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $424.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Splunk Inc will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

