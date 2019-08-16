Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Buys 155,559 Shares of EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,018,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,559 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 3.64% of EZCORP worth $19,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in EZCORP by 98.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in EZCORP during the second quarter valued at $121,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in EZCORP by 437.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 19,779 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 16,102 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in EZCORP by 108.1% during the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,022 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 10,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in EZCORP by 6.0% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,446 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EZPW shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of EZCORP from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of EZPW traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,291. EZCORP Inc has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $11.63. The firm has a market cap of $460.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 8.07 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.37 and its 200 day moving average is $9.66.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. EZCORP had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $206.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EZCORP Inc will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

