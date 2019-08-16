Stephens Inc. AR Trims Stake in iShares Dow Jones US Reg Banks Ind. (BMV:IAT)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Reg Banks Ind. (BMV:IAT) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,028 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones US Reg Banks Ind. were worth $5,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Reg Banks Ind. by 3,989.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Reg Banks Ind. by 5.5% during the second quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Reg Banks Ind. during the second quarter worth approximately $346,000. BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Dow Jones US Reg Banks Ind. by 0.6% during the second quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 164,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,532,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in iShares Dow Jones US Reg Banks Ind. by 751.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 9,112 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Dow Jones US Reg Banks Ind. alerts:

BMV IAT traded up $1.03 on Friday, reaching $43.31. 252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.65. iShares Dow Jones US Reg Banks Ind. has a fifty-two week low of $722.70 and a fifty-two week high of $1,007.01.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Dow Jones US Reg Banks Ind. (BMV:IAT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones US Reg Banks Ind. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones US Reg Banks Ind. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.