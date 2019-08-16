Stephens Inc. AR Has $5.19 Million Stake in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,242 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in PPL were worth $5,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,366,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,588 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of PPL by 0.8% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 60,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 3.6% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 19,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 2.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 299,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,517,000 after purchasing an additional 8,374 shares in the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Philip Swift sold 3,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $114,443.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI set a $31.00 price target on PPL and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho began coverage on PPL in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded PPL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

NYSE:PPL traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.43. The company had a trading volume of 73,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,259,091. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.19 and a 200 day moving average of $31.02. The company has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.51. PPL Corp has a 1 year low of $27.31 and a 1 year high of $32.88.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 22.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PPL Corp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

