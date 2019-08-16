Stephens Inc. AR Has $4.40 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $3.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $290.16. The stock had a trading volume of 187,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,104,587. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $235.46 and a 52 week high of $303.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $297.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

