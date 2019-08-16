Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 338 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $4,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Asset Planning Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.47. 514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,469. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.73 and its 200-day moving average is $79.13. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $66.82 and a 52 week high of $82.35.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

