Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 2,042 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $23,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 194,589,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,868,587,000 after purchasing an additional 10,315,510 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,032,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219,877 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,497,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,154,000 after purchasing an additional 951,911 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $2,166,688,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 24,839,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $18,514,218.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,274,512.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $546,873.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,783,245.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MRK traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,473,462. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.10 and a 12-month high of $87.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $220.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.56.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.34% and a net margin of 21.10%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 50.69%.

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America set a $97.00 target price on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Svb Leerink initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.56.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

