Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Short Interest Update

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,344,600 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the June 30th total of 1,537,400 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 646,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

SCS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of SCS traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.68. 8,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,645. Steelcase has a 12-month low of $13.63 and a 12-month high of $19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.70.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Steelcase had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $824.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Steelcase’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Steelcase will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Sara E. Armbruster sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $86,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,507.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James P. Keane sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $1,745,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 808,927 shares in the company, valued at $14,115,776.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,037 shares of company stock worth $2,557,519 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Steelcase by 22.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Steelcase by 639.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Steelcase by 25.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Steelcase in the second quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Steelcase in the first quarter valued at $160,000. 66.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

