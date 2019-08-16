Starwood European Real Este Fin (LON:SWEF) Shares Up 0.5%

Starwood European Real Este Fin Ltd (LON:SWEF)’s share price shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 103.50 ($1.35) and last traded at GBX 103.50 ($1.35), 323,411 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 62% from the average session volume of 200,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103 ($1.35).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 102.77.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.63 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. specializes in making real estate debt investments. The fund invests in Europe with a focus on the United Kingdom and wider European Union's internal market, focusing on Northern and Southern Europe. It provides loans with a term between three and seven years.

