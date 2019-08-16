Starta Price Tops $0.23 on Major Exchanges (STA)

Starta (CURRENCY:STA) traded 84.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 16th. Starta has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $860.00 worth of Starta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Starta has traded down 55.9% against the US dollar. One Starta token can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00002220 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00267990 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009763 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.35 or 0.01309134 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00022839 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00095173 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000432 BTC.

About Starta

Starta launched on July 4th, 2017. Starta’s total supply is 4,995,565 tokens. Starta’s official Twitter account is @startaico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Starta is startaico.com

Starta Token Trading

Starta can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starta using one of the exchanges listed above.

