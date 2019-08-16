Sprott (TSE:SII) Given New C$3.75 Price Target at TD Securities

Sprott (TSE:SII) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$3.00 to C$3.75 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sprott from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

Shares of SII stock opened at C$3.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.51. Sprott has a one year low of C$2.36 and a one year high of C$3.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Sprott’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

