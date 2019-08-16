Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Given New GBX 9,680 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from £105.10 ($137.33) to GBX 9,680 ($126.49) in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 7,700 ($100.61) to GBX 8,400 ($109.76) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 6,570 ($85.85) to GBX 8,540 ($111.59) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 7,500 ($98.00) to GBX 7,200 ($94.08) and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 7,578.18 ($99.02).

LON:SPX traded up GBX 75 ($0.98) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 7,765 ($101.46). 70,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,754. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 52-week low of GBX 5,875 ($76.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 9,440 ($123.35). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 8,731.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 7,984.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.00. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.94.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported GBX 120 ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 125.20 ($1.64) by GBX (5.20) (($0.07)). Equities analysts expect that Spirax-Sarco Engineering will post 26635.0006104 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a GBX 32 ($0.42) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.34%.

In related news, insider Jamie Pike purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 8,090 ($105.71) per share, for a total transaction of £101,125 ($132,137.72).

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and process fluid paths and pumping systems. It offers condensate management products, such as steam traps, condensate return pumps, and isolation valves; controls, including automatic control valves, pressure regulators, and temperature controls; and thermal energy management products comprising metering products, boiler house products, heat transfer packages, and energy services.

