Spiking (SPIKE) Price Up 70.1% This Week

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. During the last week, Spiking has traded up 70.1% against the US dollar. One Spiking token can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges including COSS and Kryptono. Spiking has a market cap of $1.62 million and $436,449.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $491.10 or 0.04704866 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00047556 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000237 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000952 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Spiking Profile

Spiking is a token. It launched on May 25th, 2018. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 tokens. Spiking’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spiking is spiking.com . The official message board for Spiking is blog.spiking.com

Buying and Selling Spiking

Spiking can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS and Kryptono. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spiking should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spiking using one of the exchanges listed above.

