Sphere (SPHR) Price Hits $0.0481 on Exchanges

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded down 22.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. During the last seven days, Sphere has traded 69.3% lower against the US dollar. One Sphere coin can currently be bought for $0.0481 or 0.00000465 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit. Sphere has a market capitalization of $600,493.00 and approximately $182,941.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Sphere

Sphere (SPHR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 6th, 2015. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. The official website for Sphere is sphrpay.io . Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR

Sphere Coin Trading

Sphere can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sphere should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sphere using one of the exchanges listed above.

