Spectrum Management Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Spectrum Management Group Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 150.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.5% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 73.8% in the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $1.35 on Friday, reaching $116.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,841. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.04. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $91.68 and a 52-week high of $119.66.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

