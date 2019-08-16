Spectrum Management Group Inc. Takes $384,000 Position in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP)

Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Insperity by 12.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp grew its position in shares of Insperity by 4.3% in the first quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 4,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Insperity by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Insperity during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSP traded up $3.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.33. 32,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,545. Insperity Inc has a 1-year low of $86.63 and a 1-year high of $144.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 136.63%. Insperity’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Insperity Inc will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

NSP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Insperity from $147.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Insperity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.25.

In other Insperity news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $248,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Arthur A. Arizpe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $670,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,042,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,618 shares of company stock worth $3,761,920. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

