Spectrum Management Group Inc. Raises Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Spectrum Management Group Inc. grew its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,757 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Darden Restaurants comprises 0.8% of Spectrum Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Spectrum Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 727,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,624,000 after buying an additional 13,527 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825,671 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $182,031,000 after buying an additional 189,466 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $330,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.76.

NYSE DRI traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.25. 442,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,226. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.83 and a 12 month high of $126.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.68.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 60.48%.

In related news, CFO Ricardo Cardenas sold 14,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.87, for a total value of $1,764,163.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,899.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David C. George sold 69,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.25, for a total transaction of $8,600,261.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,476,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,907 shares of company stock worth $11,975,585 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

