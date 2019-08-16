Spectrum Management Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Spectrum Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 589 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,444,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,245,566,000 after buying an additional 478,988 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,918,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,099,530,000 after purchasing an additional 544,684 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,838,990 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $495,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,006 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 18,092.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,553,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $255,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,617 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,915,984 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $334,511,000 after purchasing an additional 272,538 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Citigroup set a $197.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $177.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.08.

NYSE:HON traded up $2.80 on Friday, reaching $165.07. The stock had a trading volume of 67,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,570,860. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.19 and a 200 day moving average of $164.87. The stock has a market cap of $117.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.48 and a 12-month high of $178.47.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 40.95%.

In other news, CEO Vimal Kapur sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.58, for a total value of $847,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jaime Chico Pardo sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $1,161,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,178,529.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

