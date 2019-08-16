Spectrum Management Group Inc. Grows Stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Spectrum Management Group Inc. lifted its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group Inc.’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,036,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,156,691,000 after purchasing an additional 233,519 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,123,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $665,173,000 after purchasing an additional 139,365 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,578,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $714,027,000 after purchasing an additional 81,479 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,929,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,436,000 after purchasing an additional 372,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 7.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,904,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $627,759,000 after purchasing an additional 332,614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin bought 16,300 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.33 per share, with a total value of $2,075,479.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 130,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,631,462.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,200 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $150,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,616 shares in the company, valued at $202,307.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 710,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,476. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.58. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12-month low of $103.21 and a 12-month high of $142.81. The company has a market cap of $59.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.85). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $1.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.12%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCI. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price (up from $133.00) on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

