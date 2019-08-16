Spectrum Global Solutions (OTCMKTS:SGSI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Spectrum Global Solutions (OTCMKTS:SGSI) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $8.32 million for the quarter.
OTCMKTS SGSI remained flat at $$0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday. 35 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,258. Spectrum Global Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $4.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.12.
About Spectrum Global Solutions
