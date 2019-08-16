Spectrum Global Solutions (OTCMKTS:SGSI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Spectrum Global Solutions (OTCMKTS:SGSI) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $8.32 million for the quarter.

OTCMKTS SGSI remained flat at $$0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday. 35 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,258. Spectrum Global Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $4.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.12.

About Spectrum Global Solutions

Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc provides services and infrastructure solutions to the telecommunications industry, utility entities, and enterprises sectors primarily in Canada, the United States, Puerto Rico, Guam, and the Caribbean. The company's engineering, design, construction, installation, and maintenance services support the build-out, maintenance, upgrade, and operation of fiber optic, Ethernet, copper, wireless, wireline, utility, and enterprise networks.

