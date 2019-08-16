Spectrum Global Solutions (OTCMKTS:SGSI) Announces Earnings Results

Spectrum Global Solutions (OTCMKTS:SGSI) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $8.32 million during the quarter.
SGSI stock remained flat at $$0.06 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,258. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.12. Spectrum Global Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $4.00.
Spectrum Global Solutions Company Profile
