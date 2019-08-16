Spectrum Global Solutions (OTCMKTS:SGSI) Announces Earnings Results

Spectrum Global Solutions (OTCMKTS:SGSI) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $8.32 million during the quarter.

SGSI stock remained flat at $$0.06 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,258. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.12. Spectrum Global Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $4.00.

Spectrum Global Solutions Company Profile

Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc provides services and infrastructure solutions to the telecommunications industry, utility entities, and enterprises sectors primarily in Canada, the United States, Puerto Rico, Guam, and the Caribbean. The company's engineering, design, construction, installation, and maintenance services support the build-out, maintenance, upgrade, and operation of fiber optic, Ethernet, copper, wireless, wireline, utility, and enterprise networks.

