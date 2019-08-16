Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $8,520.00

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 16th. Spectrecoin has a market cap of $5.97 million and approximately $8,520.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded down 28.2% against the US dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00002539 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Bisq.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007286 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00021970 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00011149 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.94 or 0.02177412 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000518 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00018334 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 4th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 22,445,451 coins. Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

Spectrecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Bisq. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

