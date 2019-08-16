SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Shares Acquired by Windsor Capital Management LLC

Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the period. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF makes up 0.9% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 18,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of PSK stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $43.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,886. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $38.53 and a 1 year high of $44.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.84.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PSK shares. GMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $20.50 price target on shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

About SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

