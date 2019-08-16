SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) is Landmark Bank’s 3rd Largest Position

Landmark Bank boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF comprises 3.9% of Landmark Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Landmark Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $5,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 402.5% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $150,000.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.23. 18,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,800. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $26.63 and a 52-week high of $34.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.56 and its 200 day moving average is $30.04.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

