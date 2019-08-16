SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Tarbox Family Office Inc.

Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $1,731,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $113,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $5,977,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 772.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.71. 1,021,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,906,576. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.44. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $111.10 and a 12-month high of $144.02.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

