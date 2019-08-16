Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Shares Up 8.2%

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE)’s stock price shot up 8.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.27 and last traded at $2.24, 534,179 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,826,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SRNE. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $293.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.45 and its 200 day moving average is $3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,107.37% and a negative return on equity of 136.52%. The business had revenue of $6.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sorrento Therapeutics Inc will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,810,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,855,000 after purchasing an additional 264,037 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 9.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,801,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,819,000 after acquiring an additional 398,489 shares during the period. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,742,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,351,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 17,230 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 60,260 shares during the period. 18.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.