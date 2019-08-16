Slang Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) Trading Down 5.9%

Slang Worldwide Inc (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) shares were down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.83 and last traded at $0.86, approximately 58,972 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 208,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.03.

About Slang Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SLGWF)

SLANG Worldwide Inc supplies and distributes vaporizer products to wholesale distributors and online consumers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australasia. Its vaporizers service various cannabis formats, including flower, liquid oil, and solid extracts. The company also markets companion accessories for its vaporizers comprising carrying cases, exchangeable faceplates, charging stations, cleaning kits, and other items.

