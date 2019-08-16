SJA Financial Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

SJA Financial Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF makes up 2.3% of SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. SJA Financial Advisory LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 17,778.3% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 658,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 654,952 shares during the last quarter. Kynikos Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 48.5% in the first quarter. Kynikos Associates LP now owns 94,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,918,000 after purchasing an additional 30,972 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 47.2% in the first quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 93,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,688,000 after purchasing an additional 29,993 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,470,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4,593.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 14,884 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT traded up $3.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $177.98. The company had a trading volume of 50,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,466. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $151.27 and a twelve month high of $209.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.25.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

