SJA Financial Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

SJA Financial Advisory LLC lessened its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,165 shares during the quarter. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. SJA Financial Advisory LLC owned 0.14% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 95,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $483,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 18.1% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 67,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 10,356 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 166,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,169,000 after purchasing an additional 14,429 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period.

Get iShares International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IGOV traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.47. 3,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,109. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.41. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.02 and a 1 year high of $51.68.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

Read More: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.