SJA Financial Advisory LLC Buys 943 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

SJA Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,346.8% in the second quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $48,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

SCHE stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $24.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,929. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.80. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $22.82 and a 12-month high of $27.05.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.