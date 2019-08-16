Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Major Shareholder Pincus & Co. Warburg Sells 630,000 Shares of Stock

Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) major shareholder Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 630,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $24,885,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:SILK opened at $40.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.14. Silk Road Medical Inc has a 1-year low of $30.87 and a 1-year high of $51.50.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $14.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 million. Silk Road Medical’s revenue was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Silk Road Medical Inc will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SILK. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in Silk Road Medical in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 11.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SILK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Silk Road Medical in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Silk Road Medical in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Silk Road Medical in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Silk Road Medical in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.01 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

