Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Short Interest Up 5.4% in July

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,707,700 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the June 30th total of 1,619,600 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 294,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SLAB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Silicon Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.70.

NASDAQ:SLAB traded up $3.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,263. Silicon Laboratories has a 1 year low of $73.13 and a 1 year high of $115.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.06 and a 200-day moving average of $94.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $206.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.57 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $103,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,791 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,049.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,837,000 after purchasing an additional 31,251 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 526,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,503,000 after purchasing an additional 70,432 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 11,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Finally, Pier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 91,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,412,000 after purchasing an additional 18,824 shares during the period. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

