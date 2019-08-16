Signaturefd LLC Purchases 969 Shares of Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc (NYSE:LDP)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc (NYSE:LDP) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,620,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 353,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,447,000 after purchasing an additional 20,884 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 489,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000.

Shares of LDP opened at $24.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.25. Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc has a 52 week low of $19.29 and a 52 week high of $25.61.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were given a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%.

Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund company. Its investment objective is high current income through investment in preferred and other income securities. The secondary investment objective is capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

